SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 23,580 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 205.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

