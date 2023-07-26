SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,017 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after buying an additional 2,258,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,358,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $11,934,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,482,000 after purchasing an additional 509,868 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

