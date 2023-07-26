SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,633 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. 306,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.