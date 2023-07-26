SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 436.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $200.53. The company had a trading volume of 878,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,108. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.