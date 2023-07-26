SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1,135.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 1,256,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.