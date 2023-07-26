SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

