SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 125,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 460,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 516,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,914. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

