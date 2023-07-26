SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,401 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vericel by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel Trading Up 1.1 %

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,501. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

