SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,236,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

SQQQ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 121,513,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,033,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

