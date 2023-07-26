SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,950 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 1,944,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.