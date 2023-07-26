Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 52,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

