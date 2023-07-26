Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.30-$9.70 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

