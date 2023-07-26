Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$22.4-22.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.02 billion. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.30-$9.70 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, hitting $280.41. 1,904,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,045,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

