Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given a $75.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a $75.00 target price by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

SHOP traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,328,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,861,572. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 192.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

