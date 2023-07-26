Shopify (SHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

