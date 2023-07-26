Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHOP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,602,000 after buying an additional 117,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after buying an additional 299,650 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after buying an additional 792,952 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

