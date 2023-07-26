Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Greencore Group Price Performance
Shares of GNC opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.70 ($1.34).
About Greencore Group
