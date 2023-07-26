Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.70 ($1.34).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

