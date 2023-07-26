Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 27.45 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.72. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.05 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.44.
About BATM Advanced Communications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BATM Advanced Communications
- Stock Average Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.