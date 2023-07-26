Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 27.45 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.72. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.05 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.44.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

