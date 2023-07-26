Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 10,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

