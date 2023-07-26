Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.45%.
BSRR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 10,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
