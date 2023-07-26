Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 228.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 48.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:SLGN traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

