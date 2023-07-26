Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Silgan Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Silgan has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

