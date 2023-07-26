Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

SLGN opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Silgan has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth $89,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

