Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,162. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Silgan has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. Silgan’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

