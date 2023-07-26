Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Silgan Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of SLGN traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Silgan has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,040,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.