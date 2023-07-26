Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.16 million.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $158.72 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 80.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $4,650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 121.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

