Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.35 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $15.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.89. 286,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,044. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

