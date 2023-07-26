Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $106.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 235335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

