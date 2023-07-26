Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Simmons First National Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 382,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,089. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,812.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

