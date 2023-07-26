Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Simmons First National Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 382,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,089. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Insider Activity at Simmons First National
In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,812.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
