Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.53. 252,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
