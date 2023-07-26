Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.53. 252,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

