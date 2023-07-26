Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,935,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,280 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,096,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $23,765,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 10,860,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,452,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

