Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 229,493 AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 229,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AEye by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AEye by 26.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AEye by 240.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AEye by 77.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Price Performance

Shares of LIDR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 417,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,500. AEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

AEye Company Profile

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,127.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%.

(Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.