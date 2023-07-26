Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,406. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,318,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

