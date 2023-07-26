Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 184,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 62,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 174,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 186.60% and a net margin of 103.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares in the company, valued at $825,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

