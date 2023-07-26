Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 169.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 454,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

