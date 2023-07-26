Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Precigen by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 550,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a net margin of 106.83%. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.