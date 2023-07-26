Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 64,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of BKCC stock remained flat at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,375. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

