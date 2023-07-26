Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,200 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock remained flat at $9.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,420,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,004. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma



CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

