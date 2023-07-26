Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 12,204 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,204 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 8,404,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,711,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

