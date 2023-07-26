Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 15,003 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UWM by 4.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of UWM by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in UWM by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 409,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.43 million, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

About UWM



UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

