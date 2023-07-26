Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 25,175 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 1,453,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.