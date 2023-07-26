Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 64,235 TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TDH during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDH Price Performance

PETZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,249. TDH Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

