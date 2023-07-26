Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $28,000 in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KULR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 275,193 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,597. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.55 and a 12 month high of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.31.

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.25 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

