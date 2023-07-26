Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $33,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 149,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,556. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 211.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

