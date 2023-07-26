Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $38,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

