Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $43,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on BHR. Oppenheimer downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -90.91%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
