Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $50,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,064,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,320 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 577,401 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

TTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.60 million, a P/E ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.