Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $58,000 in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Lithium Stock Down 0.5 %

AMLI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 231,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,319. American Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.87.

About American Lithium

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

