Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $62,000 in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCFCW. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

Tritium DCFC stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Tritium DCFC Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

