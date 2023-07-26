Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $94,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 2,802,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,552. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.