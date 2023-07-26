Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 5,066,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,022,288. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Stories

